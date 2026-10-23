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How women in family businesses are battling entrenched biases and the old guard

How women in family businesses are battling entrenched biases and the old guard

More women are moving into leadership roles in family-owned businesses, bringing fresh ideas and driving growth. But overcoming entrenched biases and winning the confidence of the old guard remain formidable challenges.

Priyanka Sangani
Priyanka Sangani
Print Edition: 08 Nov, 2026
How women in family businesses are battling entrenched biases and the old guard
How women in family businesses are battling entrenched biases and the old guard

Back when she was in primary school, Priti Sureka had to write an essay about what she wanted to be when she grew up. “I didn’t know there was a word like businesswoman, so I wrote I wanted to be a businessman,” she laughs. That clarity was perhaps a result of the subconscious training she had received from her father R.S. Agarwal, co-founder of Kolkata-headquartered Emami. Agarwal would often start work early while she was getting ready to go to school and would discuss different aspects of the business with her. This eventually led her to joining the company in 1996, when she was just 24.