How women in family businesses are battling entrenched biases and the old guard

Back when she was in primary school, Priti Sureka had to write an essay about what she wanted to be when she grew up. “I didn’t know there was a word like businesswoman, so I wrote I wanted to be a businessman,” she laughs. That clarity was perhaps a result of the subconscious training she had received from her father R.S. Agarwal, co-founder of Kolkata-headquartered Emami. Agarwal would often start work early while she was getting ready to go to school and would discuss different aspects of the business with her. This eventually led her to joining the company in 1996, when she was just 24.