Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
magazine
cover story
Women in Boardrooms Take Centre Stage

Women in Boardrooms Take Centre Stage

Despite the mandatory requirement for women directors, India Inc has a long way to go to fill the gender gap in decision-making roles.

Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: 21 Dec, 2025
Women in Boardrooms
Women in Boardrooms

Even after Indian women won the right to vote in 1950, and then gradually started entering the formal workforce in increasing numbers, corporate leadership circles remained almost entirely male. At present, 21% of board seats are held by women, up from barely 6% in 2013, according to a report by Khaitan & Co, Aon, LWL (Ladies Who Lead) and Arise titled Presence to Influence: Advancing Women in Indian Boardrooms. This feels like overdue progress. However, when compared with the 30–40% representation in countries such as France, Norway, and Belgium that implemented mandatory gender quotas, the pace of India’s progress in terms of gender diversity in boardrooms appears more modest.