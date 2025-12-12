Even after Indian women won the right to vote in 1950, and then gradually started entering the formal workforce in increasing numbers, corporate leadership circles remained almost entirely male. At present, 21% of board seats are held by women, up from barely 6% in 2013, according to a report by Khaitan & Co, Aon, LWL (Ladies Who Lead) and Arise titled Presence to Influence: Advancing Women in Indian Boardrooms. This feels like overdue progress. However, when compared with the 30–40% representation in countries such as France, Norway, and Belgium that implemented mandatory gender quotas, the pace of India’s progress in terms of gender diversity in boardrooms appears more modest.