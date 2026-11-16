Imagine waking up to the sounds of the wilderness, tracking leopards across Jawai’s granite hills in Rajasthan, meeting the Rabari community and ending the day with a private dinner under the stars. Or heading into Gir’s forests, Assam’s rhino country or Ladakh’s snow-leopard terrain, with expert naturalists and luxury comforts. For India’s affluent travellers, a holiday in the wild is increasingly about much more than the thrill of spotting a tiger. It is about slowing down, discovering new landscapes, connecting with local communities, and experiencing nature, without compromising on luxury.