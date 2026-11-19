India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are finding that selling more does not necessarily mean earning more. Stronger volumes, a favourable base effect and GST cuts are lifting sales at Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products, Godrej Consumer Products and Nestlé India. But rising input costs and inflationary pressures are squeezing margins, prompting companies to raise prices and step up cost-saving efforts. The coming quarters will test whether pricing power and operational efficiencies can protect profitability without dampening demand.