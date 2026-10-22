A highly skilled junior programmer lives inside your computer’s terminal. It doesn’t just suggest text. It takes on reasoning-heavy tasks and handles entire programming chores from start to finish—fixing bugs, updating legacy files, and cleaning messy codebases. That’s e AI agent Claude Code. AI agents from platforms like Cognition Labs Devin act as fully autonomous, cloud-hosted software engineers capable of running entire IT projects independently. Tools like GitHub Copilot operate as seamless code-completion helpers, sitting next to the user to instantly guess and write the next lines of code, translate languages, or build tests. Closer home, at Tech Mahindra, agents are being deployed in IT operations to resolve alarms and incidents, and across the software-development lifecycle for requirements such as gathering, coding, and documentation. They are also used in customer service where they can process spoken or transcribed conversations and act on them.