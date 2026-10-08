IIFT remains uniquely placed in an evolving global order

In a world where trade and tariffs have been a focal point, especially over the past few years, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is uniquely placed, says its former vice chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi.

“IIFT is very distinct and more relevant in today’s world because we focus on international trade and business, which has become a crucial issue. International trade and economy are incorporated in our teaching. We have programmes for MBA in international business. We have launched an MBA in business analytics, which is for database decision making. We also have a programme on MA in trade and economics,” says Joshi, who joined IIFT as a faculty member in 2000, became the vice chancellor in May 2024, and superannuated from service on August 31, 2026.

IIFT has been ranked ninth in the BT-MDRA Best B-schools Survey 2026-27.

Contemporary course design

While IIFT was set up in 1963 under the Department of Commerce to build skills for external trade, over the years, it has grown to become a national university known for its focus on research and training in international business, trade and strategy.

Joshi underlines that the institute includes contemporary issues in the syllabus. “The entire concept of globalisation is changing. Even trade theories are undergoing a change,” he says.

IIFT has also reviewed the course curriculum after six years to make it up-to-date in AI, international negotiations, and sustainability.

The institute has also undertaken capacity building for faculty and staff on AI tools and advanced digital tools to improve efficiency.

The institute’s two-year MBA in International Business Programme gives students exposure to live trade policy research projects and internships, and includes a port visit as part of the hands-on experience.

Campus expansion

A key focus area has been expanding and operationalising campuses. Joshi says one of the most important things he could do in his tenure as VC was to revitalise and operationalise two campuses—one at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and another in GIFT City, Gujarat. It also has a campus in Kolkata. “We now have four campuses in the country—in East, West, North, and South,” he says.

IIFT’s new Kakinada campus in Andhra Pradesh, which is spread across 25 acres, was completed on a war footing and received Occupation Certificate in June this year. While courses were going on previously, the new academic session has commenced in the new campus. “We are awaiting its formal inauguration,” Joshi says.

The GIFT City campus was built a few years ago but was not operational.

Joshi says that in his term, it received approval from UGC and AICTE and commenced MBA in international business in 2025. “The second batch is going on now,” he says.

The B-school is also signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery in Mumbai. “With this, we want to commence capacity building programme and research and some short-term programmes as well in Mumbai, which is a trading hub,” explains Joshi.

Another key milestone in its 63-year history was the establishment of IIFT’s first overseas campus in Dubai, which was announced in June 2025. “All approvals have already been taken. The building has been identified. It was only because of the West Asia war that we couldn’t commence the new campus,” Joshi says.

Placements

The B-school attracts recruiters from a diverse range of industries and business domains, offering students opportunities across multiple career paths. These include consulting, finance, technology, FMCG, retail, automotive, energy, trade, healthcare, and general management.

For MBA (International Business) and MBA (Business Analytics), IIFT offers strong placement outcomes. For the MBA (IB) programme, the average CTC stood at Rs 31.3 lakh per annum, with a median CTC of Rs 26 lakh per annum. The highest domestic CTC was Rs 72 lakh per annum, while the highest international CTC was Rs 1.23 crore per annum.

For MBA (Business Analytics), the placement process saw 25 recruiters, with an average CTC of Rs 25.30 lakh per annum and a median CTC of Rs 20 lakh per annum. The highest domestic CTC was Rs 2 lakh per annum, while the highest international CTC was Rs 60 lakh per annum.

Joshi underlines his belief that the institute will continue to have a very bright path ahead and will remain relevant.

@surabhi_prasad