IIM Shillong is strengthening its connection with industry

IIM Shillong is for the seeker, dreamer, and leader in you.” So says the B-school’s website. The inspiration is not just the cool weather, rolling green hills, vibrant music culture, and scenic spots of this hill town. Its Director, Arun Mohan Sherry, says the B-school occupies a distinctive position in the country’s management education landscape. “That’s because of the intersection of academic excellence, a strong sense of place, and a commitment to responsible leadership,” he says.

Being in the North-East comes with its own set of advantages. “It gives IIM Shillong a perspective that is uniquely Indian and inherently global. It provides an environment where students are encouraged to look beyond conventional business paradigms and appreciate the complex interplay between business, society, sustainability and development,” says Sherry.

Making it Count

IIM Shillong is aware that businesses today operate in a dynamic and disruptive environment impacted by AI, digital transformation, geopolitical shifts, changing consumer behaviour and, of course, new business models. “This means management education cannot remain static,” says Sherry. The B-schools and industry will have to work in proximity. Sherry says IIM Shillong is working towards making the curriculum more “industry-responsive, interdisciplinary and experiential”. The aim is more intensive engagement through live projects, executive education and leadership programmes. “We are placing greater emphasis on areas that are increasingly central to decision making—AI and analytics, digital transformation, entrepreneurship, sustainability, responsible business and emerging technologies. It helps students understand how technology changes strategy, organisations and society,” says Sherry.

At the same time, there is no question of taking one’s eyes off the basics. “Technology may change but the ability to think critically, make sound decisions, lead people and understand institutions remain indispensable.” The objective is to create future-ready managers.

The Top Gear

The first few years are the most challenging for a B-school. At IIM Shillong, the task on hand is to translate that momentum into sustained institutional excellence.

Global accreditations—AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) and EQUIS (considered to be the most comprehensive institutional accreditation system for business and management schools)—opens many opportunities.

Sherry points to the key priorities at this point. “We need to deepen our academic and research capabilities. IIM Shillong must contribute more significantly to management thought and knowledge creation,” he says. Then, there is the piece on strengthening global engagement. With the accreditations, Sherry is looking to “build deeper international academic collaborations, student and faculty exchanges, research partnerships and greater global visibility.”

Getting back to what’s taking place in the North-East, the plan is to make the connection between the institute, industry and the region even stronger. “Shillong and the wider North-East have significant potential in areas like entrepreneurship, tourism, technology, sustainability and knowledge-based services,” he says. In his own mind, there is clear role for the B-school to act as a catalyst for managerial capability, innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

Sherry is candid as he talks about what an IIM should represent in a rapidly changing world. “The temptation in management education is to chase rankings, technology and immediate market trends. Our larger responsibility is to build an institution that remains relevant across cycles and creates enduring value for students, industry and society,” he says. In every sense, it promises to be a phase of transformation. “It is about moving from growth to institution-building, from recognition to global relevance, and from being a leading B-school to becoming a distinctive centre of knowledge, leadership, and impact,” adds Sherry. Clearly, a lot is waiting to play out at IIM Shillong.

@krishnagopalan