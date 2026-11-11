India's luxury watch market is booming. Global brands want a bigger share

I don’t wear a watch to tell the time. I wear it as an object,” American artist Andy Warhol had famously said. The said object—a watch—has become an object of desire, and India, a desirable inspiration and a booming market. Swiss luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co.’s latest India-exclusive limited-edition timepiece is a telling example of how seriously global watch brands are taking the Indian market. Unveiled in September 2026, the Epic X Mahadev Edition draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, incorporating his imagery alongside the trishul, damru, and the Om symbol into the watch’s intricate skeletonised dial. Housed in a 44-mm titanium case, and priced at Rs. 35.88 lakh, the mechanical watch is available exclusively through watch retailer Ethos.