Methodology: How MDRA ranked India’s top B-schools

The 14th edition of the BT-MDRA B-school Ranking is built on a reimagined approach. Several lists were added to the ranking. These include Top Executive Programmes, Top Advanced Management Programmes, Top Executive Fellow Programmes in Management, Top Fellow Programmes in Management/PhDs, Top online MBAs, along with a listing of Top global B-schools.

A large team comprising researchers, statisticians, econometricians and analysts worked on this project from April to September 2026 to create the country’s most rigorous and methodical ranking of business schools.

Methodology: Full-Time

A comprehensive list of B-schools offering full-time classroom management programme (PGDM/MBA) and established at least five years ago with a minimum of three passed-out batches was created. The Objective questionnaire was fine-tuned to obtain the latest and relevant information based on latest data on as many as 127 attributes to give stakeholders more realistic, updated and accurate information. More than 2,000 B-schools, fulfilling the qualification criteria for participation, were contacted and followed up to participate in the objective survey. In all, 279 B-schools submitted their objective data within the timeline, and 277 were ranked; the remaining were not eligible for the ranking due to not meeting the qualifying criteria.

After receiving the objective data, data cleaning, logical checks and validation, back-checks and audits were conducted. In the first stage, every aspect of the details provided by B-schools was carefully examined through available information and MDRA’s database. In the second stage, verification and physical audits of participating B-schools were conducted by MDRA researchers to ensure the accuracy and correctness of the data submitted by the institutes.

The five key parameters of evaluation were: a) Learning Experience, b) Living Experience, c) Placement Performance, d) Selection Process, Governance and Establishment and e) Future Orientation.

The scores of these parameters were then summed up to get the total objective score for each institute.

The final ranks to B-schools were based on Objective data after various levels of cross-validation through multiple sources and physical audits.

Looking into the country’s large landscape and regional preferences for some students, based on the overall rank—separate zonal rankings, parameter-wise rankings, and RoI-based rankings were derived from the main rankings.

Further, to give newer good B-schools a fair chance, a separate list of Top Emerging MBA courses was created (colleges from which the first batch passed out after 2015 were considered for this list).

New addition: Most Improved B-schools

In a significant addition to this year’s ranking, “Most Improved B-schools” has been introduced. This ranking captures the five-year growth trajectory of B-schools by analysing the change in their relative positions in the annual BT-MDRA Best B-schools Rankings from 2022 to 2026. It focuses on the percentage improvement in rank, thereby offering a dynamic perspective on institutional performance, rather than a static snapshot.

For Other Rankings

Executive Programmes: Executive programmes offered by Indian B-schools vary widely in terms of target audience, specialisation, curriculum, pedagogy, delivery mode, faculty quality, alumni benefits and fees. These programmes generally do not award an MBA or equivalent degree/diploma. To ensure wider relevance, the rankings considered only rigorous, long-running general management programmes offered by leading institutes. The Top 15 programmes were ranked using objective data from secondary research, covering parameters such as fees, institute reputation, course sustainability, weekly interactions, eligibility, online/offline classes and pedagogy.

Advanced Management Programmes (AMPs): The ranking of AMPs was based on objective data. Only programmes targeting senior working professionals with a minimum of 10 years’ work experience were considered to ensure comparability and relevance. These programmes are designed for leadership and strategic decision-making roles and are primarily offered through blended or online modes. Most programmes run for 10–12 months, except ISB’s Global Advanced Management Programme, which has a five-month duration.

The ranking considered key parameters including programme fees, duration, delivery mode, faculty quality, institutional reputation, eligibility, course sustainability, and alumni profile.

Online MBAs: The ranking was based on secondary research data. Only two-year online or blended programs offered by recognised business schools that lead to a recognised Master’s or Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma have been considered. Institutions may label these programmes as Executive MBA, Online MBA or Online PGDM, but they share a common objective: enabling professionals to earn an MBA-equivalent qualification while continuing their careers. Unlike Advanced Management Programmes, these courses cater to a broader audience with varying work-experience requirements.

The ranking was based on key parameters including programme fees, campus immersion, degree recognition, eligibility, faculty quality, institutional reputation, class frequency and duration, course sustainability, alumni network, placement outcomes and delivery mode.

Executive Fellow Programs in Management (EFPMs): The ranking of EFPMs was based on objective, verified secondary data. The evaluation considered programme fees, PhD recognition, entrance requirements, work experience, institutional reputation, alumni network, faculty quality, research output, research and consultancy projects, and funding over the past three years.

These programmes generally require a master’s degree or equivalent qualification with relevant work experience, and are offered under varied nomenclatures, including Executive EFPM, Executive Doctoral Programme and PhD in Management for Working Professionals. These are treated as equivalent doctoral-level programmes. Typically spanning three to six years, they are offered in online or blended modes to accommodate working professionals.

FPMs/PhD in management: The FPM/PhD ranking was developed entirely through secondary research using credible public sources, including institute websites, admission brochures, annual reports and official notifications.

The programmes were evaluated across academic, financial and research parameters, including programme fees, eligibility and minimum qualifying scores, entrance exams, monthly stipend (Slabs I–III), HRA, computer and contingency allowances, conference support, PhD scholars enrolled and graduated, sponsored and consultancy projects and funding, and faculty strength.

The BT-MDRA B-school Ranking of 2025 was also incorporated to reflect institutional reputation and ecosystem quality. All indicators were normalised and weighted.

Global B-school listing: The Global B-School listing was developed using a data-driven methodology combining international accreditations and multi-year global rankings. From over 13,000 business schools worldwide, MDRA shortlisted institutions holding at least one of the three leading international accreditations—AMBA, AACSB or EQUIS. Their performance was then mapped across Financial Times, QS Global, Times Higher Education (THE), and LinkedIn rankings for 2024–2026. To balance recency with consistency, the latest three years’ rankings were weighted 50% for 2026, 30% for 2025, and 20% for 2024, while international accreditations received equal weight.

MDRA did not assign individual ranks to these institutions. The listing is intended to provide readers with a credible, broader and more insightful reference to leading global MBA options, eliminating the need to navigate thousands of business schools worldwide. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before making application or admission decisions.