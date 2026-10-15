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The Young and the Restive: Are there enough jobs for the educated young

The Young and the Restive: Are there enough jobs for the educated young

India is growing fast, and so are the aspirations of its youth. But there are not enough jobs for the educated young. Entry-level opportunities are limited by inadequate skills, low wages, and AI, while millions of sanctioned government posts remain vacant.

Surabhi
Surabhi
Print Edition: 25 Oct, 2026
The Young and the Restive: Are there enough jobs for the educated young
The Young and the Restive: Are there enough jobs for the educated young

Vivek, 23, graduated with a BA degree two years ago, and has been burning the midnight oil to get a job in the police force. It has been a long, anxiety-riddled wait that was made more harrowing after an earlier exam was cancelled. Today, he works in a packaging factory in Aligarh to supplement the family income, shares a room with three young co-workers, and has enrolled himself in a part-time computer course while he prepares for more exams. “The next exam is scheduled over the next six months,” he says. “I hope it takes place and I get recruited.”