The Young and the Restive: Are there enough jobs for the educated young

Vivek, 23, graduated with a BA degree two years ago, and has been burning the midnight oil to get a job in the police force. It has been a long, anxiety-riddled wait that was made more harrowing after an earlier exam was cancelled. Today, he works in a packaging factory in Aligarh to supplement the family income, shares a room with three young co-workers, and has enrolled himself in a part-time computer course while he prepares for more exams. “The next exam is scheduled over the next six months,” he says. “I hope it takes place and I get recruited.”