Where Are India’s Factories Located?

It's hardly a secret that India’s factories tend to cluster together, mostly in more industrialised states in the West and South.

This manufacturing map of India is based on the 2024-25 annual reports filed by 568 manufacturing companies in the BSE1000 index. While companies do provide information on the locations of their plants, unfortunately in many cases, there is little indication of the capacity or even the main product manufactured in those plants.





A final total of around 4,387 factory locations in India were retrieved from those reports, geolocated, and then mapped.

The main industrial belts in India are well-known and show up in the map—Gujarat’s industrial belt, the Mumbai Pune Corridor, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and, in the north, the Delhi NCR region. Taken together, the top ten districts, account for 25% of plants.

Since the data is based on the BSE1000 list of manufacturing companies, it is biased towards the location preferences of India’s largest listed manufacturing companies. Factories owned by large unlisted companies—such as the Ford’s auto plant in Tamil Nadu—would not be part of this list.





But this list of factories owned by India’s largest companies mirrors patterns in the broader manufacturing sector.

For instance, even within highly industrialised states, factories tend to be highly concentrated in certain districts.

In Maharashtra for example, which had 36 districts, the top 3 districts with the most number of factories (Pune, Thane and Raigad) accounted for close to half of all factories in the state.





Districts located in the poorer regions in Eastern Maharashtra (Gondia, Latur) reported no factories from the BSE 1000 manufacturing companies list.