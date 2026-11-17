When Italian chef Massimo Bottura—whose three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana in Modena has been named the world’s best restaurant twice—came to New Delhi in August, a meal prepared by him came with a price tag of Rs. 75,000 plus taxes per person. The dinner, organised by Culinary Culture at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, was among the most exclusive culinary events in the country. The evening was sold out well ahead of the event, reflecting the appetite for an experience that, until recently, would have seemed prohibitively expensive to most Indian diners.