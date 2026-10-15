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Why the NSE is looking to expand beyond its dominant derivatives

Why the NSE is looking to expand beyond its dominant derivatives

Following its blockbuster IPO, NSE is looking beyond its dominant derivatives business and expanding into commodities, electricity, gold, coal, and bonds to diversify revenue and drive the next phase of growth.

Nachiket Kelkar
Nachiket Kelkar
Print Edition: 25 Oct, 2026
Why the NSE is looking to expand beyond its dominant derivatives
Why the NSE is looking to expand beyond its dominant derivatives

After about a decade-long delay, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) went public on September 24, in a Rs 22,562-crore initial public offering (IPO). It was the second-largest IPO in India after Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870-crore offering in 2024. The issue was subscribed 5.7 times. Driving the listing ambitions was MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, who took over in 2022 when the NSE was dealing with the co-location controversy. Under him, the NSE worked through those issues and revived its listing plans.