Wellness retreats are redefining what it means to check in, slow down, and invest in your health





Tulah Clinical Wellness, Kozhikode, Kerala

Overlooking the Western Ghats from a 30-acre setting in Kozhikode, Tulåh Clinical Wellness brings advanced medicine and traditional healing under one roof. Opened in February 2026 and backed by an estimated $100 million investment from industrialist Faizal Kottikollon, the retreat begins each stay with detailed pre-arrival assessments covering physical, mental and emotional health. The resulting programmes are highly personalised, ranging from four-day health discovery stays to longer oncology recovery, hormonal balance, metabolic detox and longevity plans. Diagnostics can include genomic testing, MRI scans, and cardiovascular profiling. Ayurveda, yoga, Vedanta, Tibetan medicine, and traditional Chinese medicine sit alongside cryotherapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Its standout feature is a vast sound-healing dome (pictured left) designed for immersive restoration.

Price: Starts at $1200 a night per person, plus taxes

Six Senses Vana, Dehradun

Set within 21 acres of sal forest at the foothills of Mussoorie, Six Senses Vana makes wellness feel immersive rather than prescriptive. Retreats run from three to 21 nights and can focus on relaxation, better sleep, weight management or other personal goals. Ayurveda, yoga, and Tibetan medicine are combined with therapies such as reflexology, physiotherapy, acupuncture, and raag (melodic framework in Indian classical music) therapy. The schedule is varied, with more than 75 weekly activities spanning nature walks, meditation, pottery, strength training, and badminton. Cultural residencies add another layer. A programme in August, for instance, explores renewal through Bhakti and Sufi poetry and music.

Price: Starts at $780 per night for single occupancy, plus taxes

Ananda in the Himalayas, Sakalana, Uttarakhand

Ananda in the Himalayas is one of India’s pioneering holistic wellness retreats. Set within the former Palace Estate of the Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal, the retreat spans 100 acres. Its approach combines Ayurveda and yoga with physiotherapy, traditional Chinese medicine, and clinical research. Guests invest not merely in longer lives, but in healthier, more fulfilling ones. Its Diabetes Management Programme integrates multiple disciplines to address blood sugar, obesity, dyslipidemia, and emotional wellbeing. Stays begin at three nights, while comprehensive programmes require at least seven nights in duration.

Price: Starts at Rs 45,667 per person per night, plus taxes

Atmantan, Mulshi, Maharashtra

Spread across 42 acres overlooking Mulshi Lake near Pune, Atmantan pairs the calm of the Sahyadris with a broad, science-informed approach to wellness. Its specialists cover Ayurveda, naturopathy, functional medicine, Pranic healing, counselling, acupuncture and fitness, creating personalised programmes. Traditional practices are combined with Western treatments. The retreat has also expanded its physiotherapy and rehabilitation offering with technologies such as TECAR and laser therapy. Ozone therapy is a recent addition. IHCL’s recent acquisition of a 51% stake in Atmantan marks its entry into the wellness sector.

Prices: Rs 59,590 per night on double occupancy, plus taxes

SwaSwara, Gokarna, Karnataka

On Gokarna’s Om Beach, SwaSwara offers an eco-luxury take on wellness, combining Ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga and art with a strong sense of place. Villas open into private courtyards and gardens filled with healing plants, while the Konkan coastline provides an unhurried backdrop. Programmes range from one to 28 days, with the 14-day Ayurvedic De-stress retreat among the most popular. The Rest and Sleep Enhancement programme blends acupuncture, aromatherapy, sound therapy and hydrotherapy. Personalised nutrition and yoga sessions support the process.

Prices: Rs 40,000 per person per night (for Ayurvedic de-stress); Rs 392,000 per person for 14 days (sleep enhancement)

Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary, Pune

Tucked into Peacock Valley in Khadakwasla, Pune, Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary blends the atmosphere of a luxury retreat with a structured, results-led approach. Ayurveda, Panchakarma, naturopathy, and energy healing are combined with modern diagnostics. Its popular weight-management retreat requires a minimum seven-night stay and focuses on lifestyle-led changes rather than extreme restrictions. Weight-conscious nutrition and holistic therapies are tailored for guests. The aim is not simply short-term weight loss, but better body composition, healthier habits and a framework that can continue after the stay.

Price: Rs 37,800 plus taxes per night on single occupancy; Rs 54,000 plus taxes per night for double occupancy.