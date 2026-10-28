Shalini Bhupal on strategic growth and capital efficiency

Dressed in a bright sari, Shalini Bhupal has just wrapped up a puja at home. It’s a relaxed Saturday morning, and there is eagerness to get into a conversation. As MD & CEO of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, she oversees the business that includes properties like Taj Krishna, Taj Deccan, Vivanta Begumpet (all three in Hyderabad), Taj Chandigarh, Taj Club House in Chennai, and the Taj Santacruz in Mumbai.

“Looking back, my career has been defined by transition, scale, and deep hands-on learning,” she says. The foundational tipping point, as she describes, was her early work at Taj Chandigarh, where she worked closely with her mother, Indira Reddy. That helped in many ways, especially in spearheading the development of the Taj Santacruz project in Mumbai. “As MD & CEO, overseeing our core assets and driving our corporate roadmap marks my most significant turning point. It has shifted my focus from project execution to long-term visionary leadership and aggressive portfolio growth,” she says.





Coming from a prominent business family—her father is G.V.K. Reddy, an industrialist synonymous with big infrastructure projects—was an advantage. She understood how to have the macro-vision required to build an empire from her father, while from her mother, she picked up the importance of costs and numbers.

Bhupal is optimistic about the luxury hospitality sector in India. Her approach is not centred on chasing growth but mapping strategy to tangible macroeconomic indicators and strict capital efficiency.

She will have her hands full with expansion plans and the construction of a five-star luxury hotel in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka. Her son Krishna Bhupal, the company’s Joint MD, will have a pivotal role to play.

@krishnagopalan