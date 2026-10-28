The next growth chapter for Berger Paints, according to Rishma Kaur

It’s been just a little over two years since Rishma Kaur took charge as Chairman of Berger Paints India in August 2024, but she is no stranger to the business that her father Kuldip Singh Dhingra, Chairman—Emeritus and uncle Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, Vice Chairman—Emeritus, built.

“In a way, I have grown up with paint in my blood,” she says. In fact, she is the fifth generation in the paints business. The first shop was opened by her great great grandfather in Amritsar in 1898. Kaur joined the family business in 1994 while interning with Deutsche Bank, and says the experience gave her an early understanding of two very different professional environments. “The importance of systems, professionalism and continuous learning.”





After a brief break, she rejoined the company in 2008 as Business Development Manager in the Projects Division and says it was probably the most significant professional turning point for her. “I came back not to simply occupy a position in the family business, but with a strong desire to create something and make a measurable difference,” says Kaur, who holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Business Studies from the University of Buckingham, U.K.

Ask her about her priorities and she says the paint industry is no longer about putting colour on a wall. “It is about technology, chemistry, aesthetics, durability, protection, sustainability, customer experience, and increasingly, the use of data and digital tools,” she says.

She has also been involved in services like Express Painting, which needed a bit of convincing, but has proven to be successful.

Berger Paints India is currently the second largest paint company in the country. Her priority is clear: “We want to grow steadily; we don’t want to grow overnight and for that we will do the right things.”

For Kaur, the legacy is a privilege, but it also comes with responsibility.

@surabhi_prasad