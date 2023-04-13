scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
PB Fintech, KPIT Tech, Cyient, Patanjali shares on MF sell radar; BHEL among midcap stocks on buy list

Feedback

PB Fintech, KPIT Tech, Cyient, Patanjali shares on MF sell radar; BHEL among midcap stocks on buy list

HDFC AMC was on the top of MF buy list. MF bought doubled their HDFC AMC holding to 1.53 crore shares in March from 74 lakh shares in February.

Mutual funds were seen trimming stake in PB Fintech to 3.24 crore shares in March from 2.71 crore in February, amounting to Rs 300 crore. Mutual funds were seen trimming stake in PB Fintech to 3.24 crore shares in March from 2.71 crore in February, amounting to Rs 300 crore.

IT stocks such as KPIT Technologies (KPIT Tech) and Cyient, new age stock PB Fintech, FMCG firm Patanjali Foods and metals producer such as NALCO and Jindal Stainless were among a few midcap stocks that mutual funds sold in March. The institutional investors were seen lapping up shares of HDFC AMC, Biocon, Persistent Systems, BHEL and ZEE Entertainment among others.

Mutual funds were seen trimming stake in PB Fintech to 3.24 crore shares in March from 2.71 crore in February, amounting to Rs 300 crore. They cut exposure to Patanjali Foods by selling 23 lakh shares worth Rs 220 crore.

In Nalco, MF reduced holding by 2.69 crore shares to 9.6 crore shares from 12.35 crore shares, valuing Rs 210 crore, data compiled by Nuvama Institutional Equities suggest. Jindal Stainless (Rs 150 crore), Astral (150 crore), Narayana Hrudaya (Rs 80 crore) and Voltas (Rs 80 crore) were other midcap stocks where MFs cut their exposure in March. Cyient, KPIT Tech, Aurobindo Pharma, Oberoi Realty, Finolex Cables and Escorts Kubota were some other stocks where MF trimmed holdings by Rs 50-80 crore.

Among the stocks they bought, HDFC AMC was on the top list. MF bought doubled their HDFC AMC holding to 1.53 crore shares in March from 74 lakh shares in February. In total, they were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1330 crore in the asset management company. In Sona BLW, they bought 2.45 crore additional shares worth Rs 1,010 crore.

Biocon (Rs 570 crore), Mahindra CIE (Rs 430 crore), The Phoenix Mills (Rs 430 crore), Persistent Systems (Rs 430 crore), UNO Minda (Rs 360 crore) and NMDC (Rs 330 crore) were some other midcap stocks on mutual funds buy radar. The list included Piramal Enterprises, BHEL, Mphasis, Zee Entertainment, LIC Housing Finance and, United Breweries, to name a few.

Also read: Adani Total Gas shares extend fall, slip 4% today; here's what tech charts hint

Also read: TCS Q4 miss sends Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra shares tumbling. Here's why

Also watch: Hot stocks on April 13, 2023: Adani Green, TCS, Graphite India, Astec Life and more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 13, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
KPIT Technologies Ltd
KPIT Technologies Ltd