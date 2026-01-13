Amagi Media Labs IPO: Check day 1 subscription status, analysts views, latest GMP & more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amagi Media Labs was off to a muted bidding from the investors on the first day of the bidding process, across all categories of investors. The issue, which kicked off on Tuesday, January 13, shall close for bidding on Friday, January 16, considering the market holiday on Thursday, January 15.

Bharat Coking Coal is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 343-361 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 41 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 1,789 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 816 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,69,42,343 equity shares worth Rs 973 crore.

According to the data, the investors made bids for 14,35,943 equity shares, or only 5 per cent, compared to the 2,72,66,589 equity shares offered for the subscription by 2.55 pm on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The bidding for the issue shall continue for three trading sessions.

The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 24 per cent, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of merely 3 per cent. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was not even off the mark as of the same time.

Founded in 2008, Bengaluru-based Amagi Media Labs is engaged in cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology. Amagi provides end-to-end solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetisation across traditional TV and streaming platforms. Its suite of products includes cloud playout, content scheduling, ad insertion, and data analytics tools.

Brokerage firms are mostly positive views on this IPO with some suggesting to subscribe to it for a long-term basis citing its strong market position, shift in consumer demand and niche business. On the other hand, rich valuations, low margins and inconsistent profits are key concerns for the issue.

Amagi is a prominent SaaS player in the Media and Entertainment Industry offering cloud technology to the content providers and technology. Company is instrumental in reducing costs for their clients by almost 30-50 per cent and thus the industry is fast adopting the new technology (penetration is still low at only 10 per cent), said Nirmal Bang Securities.

The stickiness of the customers along with cross sell and upscale opportunities leaves immense scope for the company to continue its revenue CAGR growth of 30 per cent in the coming years as well. It has turned Pat positive in H1FY26 and we believe it can thrive well in the growing demand environment. We recommend 'subscribe' to the issue," it said.

For the period ended on September 30, 2025, Amagi Media Labs reported a net profit at Rs 6.47 crore with a revenue of Rs 733.93 crore. The company had incurred a net loss of Rs 68.71 crore with a revenue of Rs 1,223.31 crore for the financial year 2024-25. At the current valuations, Amagi Media Labs is commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 7,800 crore.

Amagi’s long-term demand backdrop remains favorable as global broadcasting and streaming consumption continues to shift toward connected TV, FAST channels and cloud-based media workflows, which benefits cloud-native vendors with end-to-end capability across playout, distribution and ad monetization. Profitability has improved as losses narrowed, said DR Choksey Finserv.

"Amagi moved from an operational loss to a small operational profit as it achieved scale. The company is valued at approximately 7 times FY25 Price/Sales. Considering increasing technology penetration, expanding gross margins and visibility of future revenue, accordingly, we recommend long-term investors to 'subscribe' to the IPO," it adds.

Amagi Media has reserved 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non institutional investors will have 15 per cent of the allocation. Retail investors have only a 10 per cent reservation in this IPO. Amagi Media Labs has seen a sharp correction in its grey market premium which has more halved from Rs 37 to Rs 16 levels, hinting at 4-5 per cent upside.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services and Avendus Capital are the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, January 21.