Rupee closes at record low, falls for fifth straight day

The Indian rupee hit a record low of Rs 91.74 on Wednesday amid deepening stock market selloff on Dalal Street. The currency fell 76 paise against the previous close of Rs 90.98. Later, rupee closed at a fresh low of 91.70, falling 72 paise today. Earlier, the Indian currency opened 10 paise lower at 91.08 to the US dollar

Advertisement

Related Articles

The pressure on the currency can be attributed to tariff pressures from Washington, which continue to affect India's trade prospects and capital inflows.

Akshat Garg, Head - Research & Product of Choice Wealth said, "The rupee slipping to a record low today reflects a combination of global risk aversion and sustained dollar demand rather than any single domestic shock. Persistent foreign fund outflows, elevated import requirements—especially energy—and a stronger dollar globally have tightened pressure on the currency."

"While exporters may benefit from improved competitiveness, a weaker rupee gradually feeds into higher costs for fuel, travel and imported goods, impacting households and businesses alike. The key challenge for policymakers is to manage volatility without overreacting. With adequate forex buffers and calibrated intervention, the move appears more sentiment-driven than a signal of structural weakness, " added Garg.

Advertisement

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities attributed the fall in rupee to geopolitical tensions among NATO members and uncertainty around US interests in Greenland, driven by its rare-earth resources, which kept market sentiment cautious.

The domestic currency fell for the fifth consecutive session today. The rupee breached the 91 mark for the second time on Tuesday amid negative global cues and rising demand for dollars.

Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities said, "The Indian rupee has plunged to a record low as heavy foreign capital outflows from domestic equities and a prolonged delay in a US trade deal continue to weigh on market sentiment. The currency remains under severe pressure from heightening global geopolitical uncertainties. The pace of this depreciation has been so aggressive that intermittent central bank interventions have struggled to provide a meaningful floor. In the near term, spot USD\INR is expected to find technical support at 91.08, with immediate resistance seen at 92.05."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sensex fell 271 pts to 81,909 and Nifty closed 75 points lower at 25,157 on Wednesday.