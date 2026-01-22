Adani Energy Q3 results: Profit dips nearly 2% to Rs 552 crore; revenue rises over 15%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26). Profit stood at Rs 552.31 crore compared with Rs 561.78 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, however, rose during the quarter, increasing 15.43 per cent YoY to Rs 6,729.65 crore from Rs 5,830.26 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company said EBITDA touched a record high of Rs 2,210 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 20.7 per cent YoY growth. The improvement was driven by strong performance in the transmission and smart metering segments, along with steady growth in the distribution business.

Adani Energy also reported an adjusted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 574 crore for the quarter, up 30.4 per cent YoY. "The comparable PAT has been adjusted for a one-time positive impact of deferred tax of Rs 185 crore in Q3 FY25 last year for a like-for-like comparison," the company said.

Commenting on the performance, Kandarp Patel, CEO at Adani Energy, said, "We are delighted to have delivered yet another strong quarter. Despite the challenges, our core strengths of strong on-ground execution, focused O&M and capital management have helped to drive consistent progress on the project development side. We have commissioned four transmission projects during the current financial year. The company reached an impressive mark of approximately 92.5 lakh meters —the highest in the country by any player at a benchmark daily installation rate. Looking ahead, we believe the growth outlook across our business areas remains robust. We expect a substantial increase in our asset capitalisation program across all core segments and expect strong momentum in bidding activity in the short to medium term."

On the stock-specific front, shares of Adani Energy Solutions rose 2.82 per cent to close at Rs 904.40.

