Asian Paints Q3 results: Net profit dips 5% to Rs 1,074 crore; stock down 6%

The quarter's net profit was impacted by exceptional items totalling Rs 157.61 crore. This included a one-time expense of Rs 63.74 crore following the new labour codes.

Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Jan 27, 2026 2:30 PM IST
Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints Limited, said, "We had a third consecutive quarter of good volume growth with our India Decorative Business delivering a robust 7.9% volume growth in the quarter."

On Tuesday, shares of Asian Paints slipped as much as 5.7% to day’s low of Rs 2545.80 on the BSE, following the announcement of the company's earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. 

For the third quarter of FY26, Asian Paints reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,073.92 crore, a decline of 4.8% from Rs 1,128.43 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. The company’s topline showed steady traction. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,867.02 crore, marking an increase from Rs 8,549.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Advertisement

The consolidated PBDIT climbed by 8.8% to Rs 1,781.0 crore, up from Rs 1,636.7 crore in the year-ago period. Consequently, the PBDIT margin expanded to 20.1%, an improvement from 19.2% in the same quarter last year.

Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints Limited, said, “We had a third consecutive quarter of good volume growth with our India Decorative Business delivering a robust 7.9% volume growth in the quarter... This performance for the quarter reflects the sustained momentum delivered through persistent actions across our identified growth initiatives even as the broader market faced persistent competitive intensity and subdued demand conditions”.

Advertisement

Additionally, the company recognized an impairment loss of Rs 93.87 crore on 'intangibles' related to its acquisition of Obgenix Software Private Limited (White Teak).

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 27, 2026 2:30 PM IST
