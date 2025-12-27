Dodla Dairy shares: Systematix bullish on this dairy stock; check target price

Systematix Institutional Equities sees a significant upside for Hyderabad-based Dodla Dairy, projecting a target price that suggests a sweet spot for investors.



On Friday, shares of Dodla Dairy closed 0.31 per cent lower at Rs 1,224.85 on the BSE, dipping from the previous close of Rs 1,228.70.



Systematix optimism stems from Dodla Dairy’s robust growth momentum, particularly in its Value-Added Products (VAP) segment and African operations. According to Systematix, the company is poised for strong growth momentum in low-teens, driven significantly by these two verticals.



However, Systematix has issued a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,530. This implies a potential upside of 25 per cent from current market levels.



Analysts at Systematix highlight that Dodla is likely to see revenue compound annual Growth rates (CAGR) of over 15 per cent in India VAP and 18 per cent in its Africa business between FY25 and FY28.



Systematix values Dodla Dairy at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26x based on its September 2027 earnings estimates, maintaining confidence in the company’s deft geographic expansions and enduring return ratios.



The note further underscores incremental revenue visibility from the greenfield Maharashtra plant and gains from the recent accretion from the Osam acquisition as key catalysts for the stock.



Systematix expects the dairy major to maintain medium-term margins near the 10 per cent mark, aided by a sustained product-mix improvement leading to firm realisations.



Advertisement