Eternal shares slip 30% from record high in three months; what's next?

Shares of Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato) have slipped 30% from their record high in over three months. Eternal shares touched a record high of Rs 368.40 on October 16, 2025. The stock has seen bearish trend since then.

The stock of the online food delivery firm is bearish in the short as well as long term as the scrip is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The RSI at 34.6, has approached the 30 mark below which the stock will be considered trading in oversold zone.

In the previous session, Eternal stock ended 6.29% lower at Rs 258.65 on BSE. A total of 72.56 lakh shares of Eternal changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 194.17 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.49 lakh crore in the current session.

The stock fell to its 52-week low of Rs 189.60 on April 7, 2025.

The multibagger stock has gained 407% in three years and risen 98% in two years.

Global brokerage CLSA has a an outperform call on the Eternal stock with a target price of Rs 503. Blinkit’s contribution per order of Rs 30 beat estimate Rs 28 with Net Order Value (NOV) growth of 121% YoY. Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) came at 2.36 crore versus CLSA's estimate of 2.25 crore as Eternal acquired higher quality customers through a consistent pricing strategy and expanding assortment. The brokerage has raised its FY26-28 CL estimates by 5%-15%.

Another brokerage Jefferies has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 480. Blinkit delivered positive EBITDA at a time when competitive intensity seems to be near its peak, reflecting underlying strength of business; factors like higher AOV, mix, move to 1P, past investments helped.

HSBC has a buy call on Eternal with a buy call. Target price for the stock is Rs 350. Food growth acceleration and QC EBITDA break-even were top highlights in Q3, said HSBC.