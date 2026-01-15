L&T Tech Q3 results: LTTS Q3 net profit seen rising 10-11%, sales 14-16%

L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) will declare its December quarter results on Thursday after 3:30 pm. The Amit Chadha-led company would host an earnings conference call at 7 PM IST, the audio recording of which will be available for replay, one hour after the end of the call. Analysts said the IT firm may report double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit on 14-16 per cent YoY rise in sales. Margin is seen expanding quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Analysts are mixed about whether the IT firm may retain its FY26 guidance.

Axis Securities expects LTTS to report 10.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 354 crore compared with Rs 320 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter is seen rising 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,093 crore from Rs 2,653 crore. Ebit is seen coming in at Rs 423 crore, with margin seen rising 33 basis points sequentially to 13.7 per cent.

"We expect 3.8 per cent QoQ growth, driven by strength in the Sustainability vertical, despite some moderation in the Mobility and Hi-Tech verticals. EBIT margins are expected to remain flat QoQ at 33 bps. Key monitorables include (a) ER&D spends, (b) outlook on deal wins, and (c) commentary on business verticals and wage hikes," it said.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees profit at Rs 340.60 crore and sales at Rs 3,036.30 crore. It said large deal wins likely to remain healthy, similar to past few quarters at $200 million. It said the company may revise its FY26 revenue growth guidance lower to 8.5-9 per cent.

"We expect QoQ revenue growth of 1.5 per cent QoQ and 0.9 per cent YoY in CC on LFL basis, led by sustainability vertical and moderate growth in hi-tech offset by tepid performance in mobility segment," Kotak said.

HDFC Institutional Equities expects L&T Tech to uphold its double-digit growth outlook for FY26. This brokerage sees LTTS Q3 profit at Rs 355 crore, up 10.1 per cent YoY. It sees sales at Rs 3,033 crore, up 14.3 per cent YoY. Margin in seen at 14.3 per cent, up 95 basis points QoQ.