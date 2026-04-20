Multibagger stock likely to rise 26% as order backlog hits record high; do you own?

Multibagger stock: Shares of Va Tech Wabag, the country's leading water treatment firm, are set for a 26% upside in a year as order backlog has reached a record high and is expected to support strong earnings growth, according to brokerage JM Financial.

The brokerage has initiated coverage on Va Tech Wabag stock with a price target of Rs 1755. Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 8.03% stake or 50 lakh shares in the water treatment firm in the December 2025 quarter.

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According to JM Financial, "Wabag’s robust and well-diversified order backlog, particularly across international markets and municipal platforms, provides strong multi-year revenue visibility."

The brokerage pegs revenue and profit after tax to grow at 15%/17% CAGR over FY25–28E. The stock currently trades at 20x/18x FY27/28E EPS.

"We value it at 23x FY28E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,755. We initiate coverage on VA Tech Wabag with a BUY recommendation," said the brokerage.

The multibagger stock hit its 52-week low of Rs 1033.95 on January 27, 2026 and a 52 week high of Rs 1679 on May 28,2025.

The stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone in terms of Relative Strength Index (RSI). Its RSI lies at 62.2.

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VA Tech Wabag shares signal bullishness in both long and the short term since the stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the current session, shares of Va Tech Wabag rose 3.48% to Rs 1437.80 against the previous close of Rs 1390. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 8,991 crore. A total of 0.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.11 crore on BSE.

On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag stock has gained 267% in three years and risen 507% in five years.

VA Tech Wabag Limited is engaged in the water treatment field. The company's principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction and operational management of drinking water, waste water treatment, industrial water treatment and desalination plants. It provides solutions for drinking water treatment, industrial and process water treatment, water reclamation, sea and brackish water desalination, municipal waste water treatment, industrial waste water treatment and sludge treatment.