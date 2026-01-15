NTPC arm operationalises 300 MW Bhadla Solar Project; group installed capacity hits 87 GW

The renewable division of state-owned power giant NTPC Ltd announced the commercial commissioning of a 300 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan. The latest milestone lifts the NTPC Group’s total installed capacity to 87.28 GW.

In a regulatory filing post-market hours on Wednesday, the Maharatna PSU said its subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, has declared commercial operations for the new capacity, which forms part of the 500 MW Bhadla Solar PV Project in Phalodi, Rajasthan. The project is being implemented by NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC.

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited (RRECL) issued a commissioning certificate for the 300 MW block on January 14, 2026, with commercial operations beginning on January 13, 2026.

With this addition, NTPC Green's commercial capacity has risen to 8,010.28 MW, while its total installed capacity now stands at 8,310.28 MW. At the group level, NTPC’s consolidated commercial capacity has increased to 86,207 MW, alongside an installed base of 87,287 MW.

On Wednesday, shares of NTPC jumped 3.34 per cent to close at Rs 349.15 on the BSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 337.85.

NTPC Green Energy saw a relatively muted session but managed to end marginally higher. The stock closed 0.17 per cent up at Rs 91.71, versus Rs 91.55 in the previous session.

Data from Trendlyne shows the NTPC counter trading above all key simple moving averages, ranging from the 5-day to the 200-day SMA, signalling a well-established uptrend across timeframes. The daily relative strength index (RSI) stands at 65.6, indicating healthy momentum without entering overbought territory.

In contrast, NTPC Green Energy appears to be in a consolidation phase. Trendlyne data places the stock’s Day RSI at 44.5, firmly in the neutral zone.