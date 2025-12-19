The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) halted the trading of Infosys' American Depository Receipts (ADRs) after the stock surged by an extraordinary 40%, reaching $26.62 on December 19. According to a report from CNBC-TV18, the ADRs of Infosys soared more than 38%, with the last quoted price nearing $27 before trading was suspended. Similarly, the Gift Nifty futures traded more than 220 points higher. In the domestic market, Infosys shares ended the day at ₹1,638, marking a 0.7% gain on the NSE.

Despite reaching a fresh high, the ADR has declined by 16.06% over the past year, according to data from Investing.com. With a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, Infosys is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 22.91, as per Investing.com.

The trading halt is significant as it indicates that volatility controls on the exchange were activated during the spike. These pauses are typically automated measures designed to curb extreme, rapid price movements and do not necessarily indicate any company-specific developments.

Meanwhile, shares of Wipro also saw notable movement, as Wipro ADRs jumped over 7%, hitting $3.07 on the NYSE.

ADRs, or American Depositary Receipts, allow US investors to purchase shares of foreign companies on American exchanges, offering an easier route to foreign investment without the complexities of dealing with foreign currencies or markets.

The surge in Indian IT stocks came as part of a broader rally for the sector, with Indian IT companies staying in focus for the third consecutive session on December 19. A softer US inflation report and positive quarterly results from Accenture helped boost sentiment, though caution regarding demand visibility limited sharp upside.

The Nifty IT index saw a rise of over 1% during early trading, reaching an intraday high of 39,054.35. However, it gave up some gains later. Over the past month, the index has climbed 7.5%, gaining in five of the last six sessions and reducing its 2025 losses to 10.5%.

For Indian IT firms, lower US interest rates are seen as a positive development, as they tend to boost discretionary technology spending in North America, the largest market for these companies.

On the broader market front, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended a four-day losing streak, closing higher on Friday. The upbeat global cues and a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation print helped lift investor sentiment. At the close of trading, the Sensex rose by 447.55 points, or 0.53%, to finish at 84,929.36, while the Nifty climbed 150.85 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 25,966.40.