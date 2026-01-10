Q3 results: RIL, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank to post earnings next week; check date

The boards of several companies will announce their financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, in the week starting January 12. As the earnings season enters its most critical phase, with India's largest conglomerates and IT majors set to declare their numbers.

The week kicks off on Monday, January 12, with the IT sector taking centre stage. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest IT services exporter, will be in focus, setting the tone for the industry. Joining them will be HCL Technologies, adding further weight to the tech narrative.

Investors will also keep a close watch on Anand Rathi Wealth and GTPL Hathway, which are scheduled to release their scorecards the same day.

The momentum continues into Tuesday, January 13. The spotlight will be on the ICICI group, with both ICICI Lombard General Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance slated to announce their Q3 numbers. The day also features results from Tata Elxsi and the Bank of Maharashtra, offering cues on the mid-cap IT and public banking spaces, respectively.

On Wednesday, January 14, the Bengaluru-based tech giant Infosys is scheduled to post their earnings. The day is also packed with heavyweights, including HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) and Union Bank of India.

Thursday, January 15, brings a diverse mix of sectors into focus. All eyes will be on Jio Financial Services and HDFC Life Insurance. The engineering and R&D space will see L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reporting its performance. Other notable names for the day include Angel One and the newly listed HDB Financial Services (HDBFS).

The week reaches a crescendo on Friday, January 16. Reliance Industries (RIL), the oil-to-telecom conglomerate with the highest market capitalisation on the street, will declare its results. The IT pack remains in focus with Wipro and Tech Mahindra reporting on the same day. Additionally, investors will parse the numbers from Tata Technologies, Polycab India, and JSW Infrastructure.

The earnings won't stop for the weekend. Saturday, January 17, is poised to be a banking ‘Super Saturday’. Two of India's largest private sector lenders, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, are scheduled to release their quarterly data. They will be joined by Yes Bank and JK Cement.