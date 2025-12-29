RVNL shares snap 5-session winning run, slip 4%; here's what investors can do

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) declined in Monday's trade, halting their five-day upward move and slipping 4.29 per cent to hit a low of Rs 371.30.

The pullback comes after the railway PSU registered consistent gains last week, supported by strong buying interest. Despite today’s correction, market experts continue to hold a positive technical view on the counter, citing key support levels that may limit further downside if the price stabilises.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that RVNL experienced a notable price increase and volume surge recently, pushing the stock above major exponential moving averages, including the 200-day simple moving average. According to him, this development indicates a shift toward bullish territory. Krishan pointed out that the range of Rs 360-350 is expected to act as an immediate support zone. If the uptrend resumes, he estimates potential resistance around Rs 420-430.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, stated that the stock has support near Rs 360, whereas resistance lies around Rs 401. Patel added that a firm close above Rs 401 may trigger further gains, potentially extending the move toward Rs 420. For now, he expects RVNL to trade within the band of Rs 360-420 in the short term.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, suggested that the stock has the potential to test Rs 400 in the near future based on its current trading behaviour.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry to execute projects assigned to it. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning, including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, projects and contract management.

As of September 2025, the government held a 72.84 per cent stake in the rail PSU.