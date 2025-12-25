Shyam Metalics shares: Five-year vision likely to drive four-digit stock price target, more details

Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy are set to hit the Rs 1,000 mark in a year, according to ICICI Securities. The metal major has managed to triple its revenue over the past five years, riding on sharp capacity upliftment. Shyam Metalics has reached the fag end of its Rs 9,500 crore capex.

According to the brokerage, the company is now targeting to increase revenue and EBITDA by 2.5 times in the next five years. This led to the brokerage maintaining its buy call on the stock and a 21% higher price target of Rs 1,000 compared to the current level.

On Wednesday, Shyam Metalics shares ended on a flat note at Rs 823.20 against the previous close of Rs 825.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 22,978 crore.

The stock has gained 31.12% from its 52-week low of Rs 655 reached on January 10, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Shyam Metalics stands at 50.8, indicating the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Shyam Metalics shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The firm believes growth will be driven by further crude steel capacity expansion, increasing stainless steel portfolio (expecting four times revenue in five years) and focusing on downstream capacities such as cold rolling mill and aluminium FRP (doubling capacity in both segments).

"We believe the expansion could go smoothly without straining its balance sheet and SMEL may maintain its net cash status. We maintain BUY on the stock with target price of Rs 1,000 (based on 7.0x FY28E EV/EBITDA)," said the brokerage.

Shyam Metalics and Energy is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing iron and steel. The company's products include long steel products, including iron pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, TMT, structural products, and ferro alloys.