Stocks in focus today: Tata Steel, Angel One, IndiGo, AEL, TARIL, IRB Infra, Adani Green

Angel One Ltd, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL), Tata Steel, IRB Infrastructure Ltd, Cipla, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and Adani Green Energy are among a dozen stocks that are in focus on Thursday.

TARIL, Elecon Engineering: A handful of companies such as Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Toyam Sports Ltd, Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd and Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd will report their December quarter results today.

Advertisement

Angel One Ltd: The brokerage said its board would meet on January 15 to consider a stock split and decide on the first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

Tata Steel: The steelmaker said Tata Steel India achieved its ‘best-ever quarterly’ crude steel production of 6.34 million tons. Production was up 12 per cent QoQ and YoY, primarily aided by higher output at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities.

Adani Enterprises: AEL announced an early closure of the public issuance of up to 1,00,00,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each amounting up to Rs 500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 500 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore. The issue was scheduled to close on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Advertisement

Adani Green Energy: A wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Limited entered into power consumption agreement and Tripartite agreement for supply of 20.8 MW of solar-wind hybrid power to Asahi India Glass.

Cipla: Pharmathen a supply partner manufacturing Lanreotide injection for the US arm reportedly received nine inspectional observations. The drugmaker said it is evaluating the impact of the above event and will keep the stock exchanges informed of any update that may have a material impact.

Camlin Fine Science: India Ratings downgraded the bank loan facilities’ long-term rating to IND BBB- from ‘IND BBB’ with a stable outlook and the short-term rating to ‘IND A3’ from ‘IND A3+’. The downgrade reflects CFSL’s likely weak performance in FY26, due to higher fixed costs and increased working capital requirement in the vanillin business, it said.

Advertisement

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd: IRB Group reported aggregate 12 per cent growth in toll revenue for December 2025 YoY. The aggregate toll revenue of three entities, including two InvITs, came in at Rs 754 crore compared with Rs 675 crore in the year-ago month.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd: The operator of IndiGo said it has inducted an Airbus A321XLR aircraft in its fleet. Out of a total firm order of 40 A321XLR aircraft, nine are expected to be delivered in calendar 2026.

Infibeam Avenues: The meeting of the rights issue committee is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 12, to consider, discuss and approve reminder cum forfeiture notice for payment of call money outstanding on partly paid-up equity shares for the rights issue and to consider other related items, if any.

Kalpataru Projects International: The company has received all necessary approvals for the sale of its entire stake in Vindhyachal Expressway Private to Actis Atlantic Holdings, with the transaction at an advanced stage of closing and expected to be completed before January 31, 2026.



Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd: Zaggle has entered into an agreement with Cubastion Consulting. The company would provide the facility to procure and lease Mobile phones to the employees of Cubastion Consulting under its Employee Purchase Programme.

Advertisement

Samvardhana Motherson International: A joint venture Motherson Egtronics Electronics Solution is established to design, develop, manufacture and assembly of clean mobility related vehicle electronics. SAMIL ownership stands at 51 per cent in the JV.

Setco Automotive Ltd: The company received warning letters from BSE vide letter dated January 6, and NSE vide letter dated January 7, for non-compliance with Regulation 19(3A) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, pertaining to non-holding of a meeting of the nomination and remuneration committee during the Financial Year 2024–25.

MCX: Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary has received approval of SEBI for the appointment of Rishi Nathany as the Managing Director and CEO of MCXCCL.

TeamLease Services: Vamsikrishna Ithamraju will lead the digital transformational projects and Head the Technology initiatives for TeamLease Employment cluster with effect from January 7, 2026.

Meesho Ltd: Milan Partani, General Manager - User Growth and Content Commerce and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the company will now assume the role of General Manager – Commerce Platform and continues to be SMP of the company.

LKP Finance: The company has entered into a trademark licence agreement with Vouchagram India Private, which is engaged in the business of buying, reselling of gift cards, vouchers, and providing

gifting and loyalty solutions.

Advertisement

S Chand And Company: The board approved a cash credit facility for an amount upto Rs l0 crore proposed to be taken by Shri Shyamlal Printing Press Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary.