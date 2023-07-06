Stocks in news: Tata Power, Adani Wilmar, Marico, JSW Steel and more

Benchmark indices rose in early deals today. Sensex gained 78 pts to 65,524 and Nifty added 22 pts to 19,421.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar has clocked strong double-digit volume growth at 25% for the June 2023 quarter. However, sales fell 15%, mainly due to sharp drop in edible oil prices.

Biocon

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has announced that the company has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business in over 70 countries in emerging markets.

Marico

The FMCG firm's consolidated revenue in the first quarter slumped to low-single digits on a year-on-year basis, led by pricing interventions in key domestic portfolios last year and further pricing cuts in Saffola edible oils. DCB Bank

DCB Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has granted approval to Tata AMC to acquire a stake in DCB Bank up to 7.5%.

Ujjivan SFB

The Bank's advances are up 31% YoY to Rs 25,346 crore, while deposits rose 44% YoY to Rs 26,655 crore for the quarter ended June.

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree has launched a comprehensive cyber recovery and data protection platform called 'LTIMindtree V-Protect', powered by Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security company.

RRP Infra

RRP Infra Projects Ltd has received a letter of acceptance for a new project worth Rs 289 crore

JSW Steel

JSW Steel Ltd will replace Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in S&P BSE Sensex, effective from July 13.

Prestige Estates Projects

The south-based realtor and its subsidiary Prestige Exora Business Parks have inked joint venture agreement with W S Industries (India) for development of IT/IT enabled services/parks in 6.53 acre of immovable property in Chennai. W S Industries (India) proposes to implement the project through its subsidiary company WS Insulators.

KEC International

The infrastructure EPC major has won new orders of Rs 1,042 crore across its various businesses including maiden international order for a signaling & telecommunication project in SAARC, and also orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East, Europe and Americas.

Tata Power

The company has received Letter of Award to implement smart metering project in Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company. The value of the 10-year project is Rs 1,744 crore.

