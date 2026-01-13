Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised their stakes by up to 700 basis points in AWL Agri Business Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Swiggy Ltd, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Waaree Energies Ltd during the December quarter, according to BSE500 shareholding data compiled from AceEquity.

Advertisement

Related Articles

FPIs, however, pared holdings by at least 100 basis points in Varun Beverages Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, among others.

Data available for 92 BSE500 companies showed that FPIs increased or retained stakes in only 38 companies during the quarter. FPIs sold equities worth Rs 22,611 crore in December. They had been net buyers to the tune of Rs 14,610 crore in October before turning net sellers in November, with outflows of Rs 3,765 crore. For the December quarter as a whole, FPIs sold equities worth Rs 11,766 crore.

As per shareholding disclosures, FPI holding in AWL Agri Business jumped 704 basis points sequentially to 21.15 per cent in the December quarter from 14.11 per cent in the September quarter. Mutual funds also raised their stake by 64 basis points to 9.01 per cent over the same period.

Advertisement

In RBL Bank, FPI ownership rose 642 basis points to 21.91 per cent from 15.49 per cent quarter on quarter. Mutual fund holding in the private lender increased by 384 basis points to 34.44 per cent.

FPIs owned a 16.07 per cent stake in Swiggy at the end of the December quarter, up 384 basis points from 12.23 per cent in the September quarter. Mutual fund holding in the stock rose by 534 basis points to 17.23 per cent from 11.89 per cent.

Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Hindustan Copper and Aether Industries saw FPIs raise stakes by 117 to 272 basis points sequentially during the December quarter.

In Suzlon Energy, FPI holding increased by 102 basis points to 22.84 per cent from 21.82 per cent in the September quarter. Waaree Energies saw FPIs raise their stake by 56 basis points to 6.91 per cent from 6.35 per cent quarter on quarter.

Advertisement

FPIs cut their stake in Five-Star Business Finance by 285 basis points to 52.95 per cent from 55.8 per cent. CAMS, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Varun Beverages, NCC, Havells India, HAL and Thermax also saw a sequential decline of 100 to 225 basis points in FPI shareholding.