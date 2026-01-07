Top stocks in news: RIL, Titan, ONGC, YES Bank, IEX, Meesho, Lodha, IRB Infra, Steel Cos

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday led by pressure in heavyweights and feeble global cues as traders turned cautious over Q3 earnings and geopolitical situations. BSE Sensex tanked 376.28 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 85,063.34, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 71.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to close at 26,178.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, January 07, 2026:

Quarterly results today: Galaxy Agrico Exports, Mahesh Developers, Premier Energy and Infrastructure, and Siddheswari Garments will release quarterly earnings today.

Steel companies: The metal players are yet to face any ruling from India’s competition watchdog on allegations of cartelisation, despite concerns flagged by its investigation arm. The CCI’s director general has found around 35 steel firms to have prima facie engaged in cartelisation, but the Competition Commission of India has neither accepted nor rejected the findings so far.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani led conglomerate strongly rejected claims of Russian oil imports to its Jamnagar refinery, stating that such news reports are 'blatantly untrue' and are 'tarnishing' its image. It informed the exchanges that there is no linkage between the movement in the price of its equity shares and reports on Russian oil imports.

Titan Company: The domestic business of Tata Group company grew 38 per cent YoY, while international business spiked 79 per cent. Consumer business surged 40 per cent YoY and it added 54 new domestic stories and 2 international stores to take the total count to 3,433. Its watch business rose 13 per cent, eyecare business increased 16 per cent and jewellery business grew 41 per cent.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The senior management of ONGC, including Director (Technology & Field Services) Vikram Saxena from Delhi, along with Crisis Management Team (CMT) experts, has assumed operational control of Well Mori-5 at Irusumanda, Malkipuram Mandal, following the incident at the site. A gradual reduction in flame intensity and size is being witnessed.

YES Bank: The private lenders has received approval from the National Securities Depository (NSDL) for the transfer of its demat undertaking under the retail division to its subsidiary, YES Securities (India).

Indian Energy Exchange: The leading energy bourse said no order or direction has been passed by the Electricity Appellate Tribunal (APTEL) on market coupling by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), following a rally of up to 13 per cent in its shares. The clarification came after CERC’s counsel told APTEL that it was willing to seek instructions to withdraw the July 23, 2025 order, with the tribunal posting the next hearing for January 9.

Meesho: The e-commerce firm is set to see the end of a one-month shareholder lock-in on Wednesday, January 7, with 109.9 million shares—about 2 per cent of its outstanding equity—becoming eligible for trading, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. At the current market price, the shares are valued at around Rs 1,973 crore.

Lodha Developers: The real estate company's pre-sales grew 25 per cent YoY to Rs 5,620 crore, while its collections dropped 17 per cent YoY to Rs 3,560 crore for the 3 months ended on December 31, 2025. The company added 5 new projects with a gross development value of Rs 33,800 crore in MMR, NCR and Bengaluru.

Jubilant Foodworks: The QSR and fast food chain's consolidated revenue from operations increased 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,438.7 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Domino's India like-for-like growth at 5 per cent. Domino's opened 75 new stores, ending the quarter with 2,396 stores.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: IRB Infrastructure Trust, associate of the road and toll player, regarding receipt of letter of award (LoA) from NHAI for the project involving tolling, operation, maintenance and transfer of Chandikhole - Bhadrak Section of NH-16 in Odisha. It will pay an upfront bid concession fee of Rs 3,087 crore to NHAI for a revenue-linked concession period of 20 years.

Pidilite Industries: The adhesive maker's subsidiary, Pidilite Ventures (PVPL), has transferred its entire shareholding in Pepperfry to TCC Concept (TCC) in a 100 percent share-swap deal, pursuant to the acquisition of shares of Pepperfry by TCC. PVPL now holds a 2.20 percent shareholding in TCC. The promoters/promoter group of PVPL have no interest in TCC.

Biocon: The pharma major's subsidiary is set to unveil three new oncology biosimilars at an upcoming healthcare conference in the US, signalling a strategic expansion of its oncology portfolio. The move aims to strengthen Biocon’s presence in the global biosimilars market and meet rising demand for affordable cancer therapies.

Fino Payments Bank: The financial services bank announced the implementation of a new next-generation Core Banking System as part of its ongoing digital transformation programme. The migration of the Core Banking System to the new Finacle platform is planned from January 8 to January 10. During this period, all banking services will not be available.