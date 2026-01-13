VA Tech Wabag shares climb nearly 4% after securing 'large' BPCL water treatment order

VA Tech Wabag Ltd shares climbed 3.85 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,220.05 in Tuesday's trade after the company announced that it had secured a 'large' order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

In an exchange filing, VA Tech Wabag said the order has been awarded for advanced technology industrial water treatment facilities for BPCL's Bina Petrochemical and Refinery Expansion Project at Bina in Madhya Pradesh. The contract strengthens Wabag's presence in the industrial water treatment segment, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

The scope of the order includes a comprehensive water block package comprising a Raw Water Treatment Plant (RWTP), a Reverse Osmosis-based Demineralisation Plant (RODMP), and a Zero Liquid Discharge Plant (ZLDP) for the BPCL Bina Refinery. Under the contract, Wabag will be responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing and commissioning (EPC) of the facilities.

The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 22 months, according to the company.

Commenting on the development, S Natrajan, Head – Sales & Marketing, India Cluster, said the company was pleased to receive the industrial water treatment order, which includes a ZLD solution, and thanked BPCL for its confidence in Wabag's technological capabilities and execution expertise. He added that the order reinforces Wabag's position in the oil and gas sector and reflects its experience in handling complex, technology-intensive water projects.

As per the company's classification, a 'large' order refers to contracts with a value ranging between Rs 250 crore and Rs 600 crore.