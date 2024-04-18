Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.37% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

18 Apr 2024, 3:41:15 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,306.40, down 0.37%
18 Apr 2024, 3:31:07 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,306.40, down 0.98%. The day's high was ₹1,336.50 and low was ₹1,291.00, and the total traded volume stood at 6,217,295.
18 Apr 2024, 3:16:56 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 3:12:53 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,481.23, Nifty at 22,040.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 462.45 points to 72,481.23 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 107.50 to 22,040.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 3:02:47 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 2:48:37 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 2:32:22 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.28%; m-cap at 2.85 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
18 Apr 2024, 2:16:09 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹651.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.96% at ₹1,320.60.
18 Apr 2024, 1:47:40 PM IST
4,274,384 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 4,274,384 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 1:33:25 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
18 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 1:03:01 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 12:48:23 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 12:33:44 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 12:03:26 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹33.47, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 38.94 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.78 times its price-to-book ratio.
18 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
18 Apr 2024, 11:33:06 AM IST
18 Apr 2024, 11:16:55 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,345.10, Nifty at 22,193.60 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 401.42 points to 73,345.10 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.70 to 22,193.60 points as of 11:15 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 11:02:48 AM IST
18 Apr 2024, 10:46:38 AM IST
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,926,235.
18 Apr 2024, 10:18:12 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock up 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share gained 0.23% today, the scip is up 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.