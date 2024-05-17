Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.64% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

17 May 2024, 3:41:44 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares close at ₹1,335.70, down 0.64%
17 May 2024, 3:33:37 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd closed at ₹1,335.75, down 0.60%. The day's high was ₹1,343.30 and low was ₹1,321.15, and the total traded volume stood at 1,944,377.
17 May 2024, 3:17:20 PM IST
17 May 2024, 3:13:12 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,896.36, Nifty at 22,473.15 at 15:01 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 232.64 points to 73,896.36 at 15:01 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.30 to 22,473.15 points as of 15:01 IST.
17 May 2024, 3:00:54 PM IST
17 May 2024, 2:46:42 PM IST
17 May 2024, 2:32:31 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.33%; m-cap at 2.90 Lakh Crore
The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has lost 0.23% in 1 day, gained 5.17% in the 1 week, gained 9.04% in 1 month, gained 56.83% 3 months, gained 59.03% in 6 months, gained 130.74% in 1 year, gained 30.45% in 3 years, and gained 29.94% in 5 years.
17 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,424.95 and 52-week low of ₹659.50. At last count, the stock was down 0.41% at ₹1,340.55.
17 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
1,434,751 Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd shares change hands
The Marine Port & Services company saw 1,434,751 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 1:33:29 PM IST
17 May 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
17 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
17 May 2024, 12:46:43 PM IST
17 May 2024, 12:34:33 PM IST
17 May 2024, 12:04:06 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.55, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 35.81 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.49 times its price-to-book ratio.
17 May 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST
17 May 2024, 11:33:38 AM IST
17 May 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,909.07, Nifty at 22,447.15 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 245.35 points to 73,909.07 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 43.30 to 22,447.15 points as of 11:10 IST.
17 May 2024, 11:03:10 AM IST
17 May 2024, 10:46:52 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 938,599.
17 May 2024, 10:18:26 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd stock down 5.17% in 5 days
While the Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd share lost 0.23% today, the scip is down 9.04% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 59.03% and one-year return of 130.74%.