Adani Power Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.74% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 16, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd Stock Price Live: Adani Power Ltd shares traded at ₹601.40, up 1.67% and commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.32 Lakh Crore. The Adani Power Ltd stock has hit a day’s high of ₹607.00 and low of ₹586.85 so far. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹646.90 and ₹185.20 in the last one year. Here’s a deep dive Adani Power Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

16 Apr 2024, 3:42:36 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd shares close at ₹606.00, up 1.74%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
16 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Adani Power Ltd closed at ₹606.00, up 1.64%. The day's high was ₹607.00 and low was ₹586.85, and the total traded volume stood at 2,107,888.
16 Apr 2024, 3:16:16 PM IST

16 Apr 2024, 3:12:14 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,872.26, Nifty at 22,115.45 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 527.52 points to 72,872.26 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 157.05 to 22,115.45 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 3:02:08 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd SWOT Analysis

16 Apr 2024, 2:47:54 PM IST

16 Apr 2024, 2:33:42 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.84%; m-cap at 2.32 Lakh Crore

The Adani Power Ltd stock has lost 1.7% in 1 day, gained 0.73% in the 1 week, lost 8.49% in 1 month, gained 2.01% 3 months, gained 38.28% in 6 months, gained 185.25% in 1 year, gained 76.96% in 3 years, and gained 61.31% in 5 years.
16 Apr 2024, 2:15:25 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd: 52-week high & low

Adani Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹646.90 and 52-week low of ₹185.20. At last count, the stock was up 1.75% at ₹602.70.
16 Apr 2024, 1:47:08 PM IST

1,529,350 Adani Power Ltd shares change hands

The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 1,529,350 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 1:16:42 PM IST

16 Apr 2024, 1:02:33 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd: 52-week high & low

Adani Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹646.90 and 52-week low of ₹185.20. At last count, the stock was up 1.57% at ₹602.00.
16 Apr 2024, 12:48:19 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd Stock Summary

16 Apr 2024, 12:32:09 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of Adani Power Ltd with peer listed stocks

16 Apr 2024, 12:03:45 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹60.50, Adani Power Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.77 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.63 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 Apr 2024, 11:47:31 AM IST

16 Apr 2024, 11:45:28 AM IST

1,137,064 Adani Power Ltd shares change hands

The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 1,137,064 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 11:45:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Adani Power Ltd. The Adani Power Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Adani Power Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹601.10, up 1.50%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹646.90 and ₹185.20 in the last one year. At last count, the Adani Power Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.31 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Adani Power Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
