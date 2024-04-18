Adani Power Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.28% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

18 Apr 2024, 3:41:15 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd shares close at ₹600.15, down 0.28%
18 Apr 2024, 3:31:07 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Adani Power Ltd closed at ₹600.15, down 0.69%. The day's high was ₹616.00 and low was ₹595.00, and the total traded volume stood at 2,683,271.
18 Apr 2024, 3:16:56 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 3:12:53 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,481.23, Nifty at 22,040.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 462.45 points to 72,481.23 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 107.50 to 22,040.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 3:02:47 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd SWOT Analysis
18 Apr 2024, 2:48:37 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 2:32:22 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.01%; m-cap at 2.32 Lakh Crore
The Adani Power Ltd stock has lost 1.7% in 1 day, gained 0.73% in the 1 week, lost 8.49% in 1 month, gained 2.01% 3 months, gained 38.28% in 6 months, gained 185.25% in 1 year, gained 76.96% in 3 years, and gained 61.31% in 5 years.
18 Apr 2024, 2:16:09 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd: 52-week high & low
Adani Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹646.90 and 52-week low of ₹185.20. At last count, the stock was up 0.16% at ₹601.70.
18 Apr 2024, 1:47:40 PM IST
1,904,556 Adani Power Ltd shares change hands
The Power Generation & Distribution company saw 1,904,556 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 1:03:01 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹646.90 and 52-week low of ₹185.20. At last count, the stock was up 0.93% at ₹607.10.
18 Apr 2024, 12:48:23 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd Stock Summary
18 Apr 2024, 12:33:44 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Adani Power Ltd with peer listed stocks
18 Apr 2024, 12:03:26 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹60.50, Adani Power Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.93 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.72 times its price-to-book ratio.
18 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
18 Apr 2024, 11:45:11 AM IST
1,484,132 Adani Power Ltd shares change hands
18 Apr 2024, 11:45:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Adani Power Ltd. The Adani Power Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Adani Power Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹610.35, up 0.10%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹646.90 and ₹185.20 in the last one year. At last count, the Adani Power Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹2.32 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Adani Power Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.