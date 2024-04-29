Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.61% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

29 Apr 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,159.70, up 2.62%
29 Apr 2024, 3:32:29 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,159.70, up 2.61%. The day's high was ₹1,164.00 and low was ₹1,125.30, and the total traded volume stood at 15,182,596.
29 Apr 2024, 3:18:22 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd share price chart today
29 Apr 2024, 3:12:19 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,656.35, Nifty at 22,626.75 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 926.19 points to 74,656.35 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 206.80 to 22,626.75 points as of 15:10 IST.
29 Apr 2024, 3:02:14 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
29 Apr 2024, 2:48:07 PM IST
Here's how Axis Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
29 Apr 2024, 2:33:56 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.65%; m-cap at 3.58 Lakh Crore
The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
29 Apr 2024, 2:17:45 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,164.00 and 52-week low of ₹853.65. At last count, the stock was up 2.95% at ₹1,160.15.
29 Apr 2024, 1:47:31 PM IST
9,721,124 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 9,721,124 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
29 Apr 2024, 1:31:17 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
29 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
Here's how Axis Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
29 Apr 2024, 1:03:06 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,152.75 and 52-week low of ₹853.65. At last count, the stock was up 1.69% at ₹1,152.00.
29 Apr 2024, 12:48:57 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Summary
29 Apr 2024, 12:32:51 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
29 Apr 2024, 12:02:37 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹85.47, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.22 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.23 times its price-to-book ratio.
29 Apr 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
Here's how Axis Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
29 Apr 2024, 11:32:23 AM IST
4,871,645 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 4,871,645 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
29 Apr 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,294.26, Nifty at 22,528.50 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 564.10 points to 74,294.26 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 108.55 to 22,528.50 points as of 11:14 IST.
29 Apr 2024, 11:02:10 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
29 Apr 2024, 10:45:59 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 3,518,071.
29 Apr 2024, 10:17:46 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd stock up 2.14% in 5 days
While the Axis Bank Ltd share gained 2.76% today, the scip is up 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.