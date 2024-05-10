scorecardresearch
Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.47% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated May 10, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Live: The Axis Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Axis Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,115.65, down 1.15%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,182.90 and ₹877.55 in the last one year. At last count, the Axis Bank Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.44 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Axis Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

10 May 2024, 3:43:38 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,122.25, up 0.47%

10 May 2024, 3:31:22 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,121.05, up 0.31%. The day's high was ₹1,140.00 and low was ₹1,113.35, and the total traded volume stood at 7,109,056.
10 May 2024, 3:15:09 PM IST

10 May 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,709.25, Nifty at 22,032.80 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 305.08 points to 72,709.25 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 75.30 to 22,032.80 points as of 15:10 IST.
10 May 2024, 3:00:55 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis

10 May 2024, 2:48:48 PM IST

10 May 2024, 2:32:38 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.27%; m-cap at 3.45 Lakh Crore

The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
10 May 2024, 2:16:25 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low

Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹877.55. At last count, the stock was up 0.41% at ₹1,118.90.
10 May 2024, 1:46:03 PM IST

5,189,738 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands

The Banks company saw 5,189,738 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 1:31:44 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings

Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
10 May 2024, 1:17:37 PM IST

10 May 2024, 1:03:28 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹877.55. At last count, the stock was up 0.64% at ₹1,115.80.
10 May 2024, 12:49:17 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd Stock Summary

10 May 2024, 12:33:07 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks

10 May 2024, 12:02:44 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹85.46, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.05 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.21 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 May 2024, 11:46:31 AM IST

10 May 2024, 11:34:24 AM IST

3,903,464 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands

The Banks company saw 3,903,464 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,644.50, Nifty at 22,027.05 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 240.33 points to 72,644.50 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.55 to 22,027.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
10 May 2024, 11:04:02 AM IST

Axis Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks

10 May 2024, 10:47:49 AM IST

Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,468,559.
10 May 2024, 10:19:30 AM IST

Axis Bank Ltd stock up 2.14% in 5 days

While the Axis Bank Ltd share gained 2.76% today, the scip is up 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.
