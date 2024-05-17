Axis Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.42% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

17 May 2024, 3:41:44 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shares close at ₹1,144.00, up 0.42%
17 May 2024, 3:33:37 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Axis Bank Ltd closed at ₹1,144.00, up 0.23%. The day's high was ₹1,146.00 and low was ₹1,126.10, and the total traded volume stood at 9,909,917.
17 May 2024, 3:17:20 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd share price chart today
17 May 2024, 3:13:12 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,896.36, Nifty at 22,473.15 at 15:01 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 232.64 points to 73,896.36 at 15:01 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.30 to 22,473.15 points as of 15:01 IST.
17 May 2024, 3:00:54 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
17 May 2024, 2:46:42 PM IST
17 May 2024, 2:32:31 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.30%; m-cap at 3.53 Lakh Crore
The Axis Bank Ltd stock has lost 2.76% in 1 day, lost 2.14% in the 1 week, lost 3.21% in 1 month, gained 10.85% 3 months, gained 9.02% in 6 months, gained 16.36% in 1 year, gained 17.17% in 3 years, and gained 9.8% in 5 years.
17 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Axis Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,182.90 and 52-week low of ₹908.95. At last count, the stock was up 0.22% at ₹1,142.55.
17 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
7,639,951 Axis Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 7,639,951 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
17 May 2024, 1:33:29 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Axis Bank Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
17 May 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
17 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
17 May 2024, 12:46:43 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock Summary
17 May 2024, 12:34:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Axis Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
17 May 2024, 12:04:06 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹85.46, Axis Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 13.34 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.25 times its price-to-book ratio.
17 May 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST
17 May 2024, 11:33:38 AM IST
17 May 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,909.07, Nifty at 22,447.15 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 245.35 points to 73,909.07 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 43.30 to 22,447.15 points as of 11:10 IST.
17 May 2024, 11:03:10 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
17 May 2024, 10:46:52 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Axis Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 4,142,432.
17 May 2024, 10:18:26 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd stock down 2.14% in 5 days
While the Axis Bank Ltd share lost 2.76% today, the scip is down 3.21% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.02% and one-year return of 16.36%.