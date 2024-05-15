Cipla Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.51% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 May 2024, 3:43:06 PM IST
Cipla Ltd shares close at ₹1,406.70, up 3.51%
15 May 2024, 3:32:56 PM IST
Cipla Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Cipla Ltd closed at ₹1,405.50, up 3.68%. The day's high was ₹1,428.45 and low was ₹1,386.70, and the total traded volume stood at 7,891,713.
Cipla Ltd share price chart today
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,949.71, Nifty at 22,222.95 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 154.90 points to 72,949.71 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 5.10 to 22,222.95 points as of 15:09 IST.
Cipla Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 3.80%; m-cap at 1.14 Lakh Crore
The Cipla Ltd stock has gained 2.35% in 1 day, lost 5.98% in the 1 week, lost 5.86% in 1 month, lost 6.64% 3 months, gained 8.02% in 6 months, gained 41.84% in 1 year, gained 14.16% in 3 years, and gained 19.25% in 5 years.
Cipla Ltd: 52-week high & low
Cipla Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,519.00 and 52-week low of ₹896.85. At last count, the stock was up 3.74% at ₹1,408.95.
7,001,975 Cipla Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 7,001,975 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
Cipla Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Cipla Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
Cipla Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,519.00 and 52-week low of ₹896.85. At last count, the stock was up 3.82% at ₹1,410.00.
Large Cap comparison of Cipla Ltd with peer listed stocks
Cipla Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹51.05, Cipla Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 26.58 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.10 times its price-to-book ratio.
6,214,287 Cipla Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 6,214,287 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,054.72, Nifty at 22,193.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 49.89 points to 73,054.72 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.55 to 22,193.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
Cipla Ltd versus peer group stocks
Cipla Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Cipla Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 5,691,241.
Cipla Ltd stock up 5.98% in 5 days
While the Cipla Ltd share gained 2.35% today, the scip is up 5.86% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.02% and one-year return of 41.84%.