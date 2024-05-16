Coal India Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.21% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shares close at ₹467.25, up 0.21%
16 May 2024, 3:31:35 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Coal India Ltd closed at ₹467.25, up 0.25%. The day's high was ₹475.00 and low was ₹457.85, and the total traded volume stood at 17,229,033.
16 May 2024, 3:17:23 PM IST
16 May 2024, 3:13:18 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,637.34, Nifty at 22,325.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 650.31 points to 73,637.34 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 124.50 to 22,325.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 May 2024, 3:03:10 PM IST
16 May 2024, 2:46:52 PM IST
16 May 2024, 2:30:35 PM IST
Coal India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.83%; m-cap at 2.83 Lakh Crore
The Coal India Ltd stock has lost 0.62% in 1 day, gained 3.03% in the 1 week, gained 2.77% in 1 month, gained 12.86% 3 months, gained 44.43% in 6 months, gained 92.42% in 1 year, gained 50.58% in 3 years, and gained 12.5% in 5 years.
16 May 2024, 2:18:25 PM IST
Coal India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Coal India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹487.60 and 52-week low of ₹223.25. At last count, the stock was down 1.81% at ₹458.30.
16 May 2024, 1:47:56 PM IST
12,112,277 Coal India Ltd shares change hands
The Mining & Mineral products company saw 12,112,277 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 1:31:33 PM IST
Coal India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Coal India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
16 May 2024, 1:17:22 PM IST
16 May 2024, 1:01:05 PM IST
16 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
16 May 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
16 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
Coal India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹60.69, Coal India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 7.70 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.48 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
16 May 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST
16 May 2024, 11:17:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,838.91, Nifty at 22,163.15 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 148.12 points to 72,838.91 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.40 to 22,163.15 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 May 2024, 11:01:11 AM IST
16 May 2024, 10:46:58 AM IST
Coal India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Coal India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 7,939,186.
16 May 2024, 10:18:33 AM IST
Coal India Ltd stock up 3.03% in 5 days
While the Coal India Ltd share gained 0.62% today, the scip is up 2.77% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 44.43% and one-year return of 92.42%.