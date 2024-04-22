Hindustan Copper Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 4.23% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

22 Apr 2024, 3:43:44 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares close at ₹380.70, up 4.23%
22 Apr 2024, 3:33:40 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd closed at ₹380.70, up 3.90%. The day's high was ₹394.00 and low was ₹371.30, and the total traded volume stood at 38,701,217.
22 Apr 2024, 3:17:32 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd share price chart today
22 Apr 2024, 3:13:29 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,576.57, Nifty at 22,316.85 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 488.24 points to 73,576.57 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 169.85 to 22,316.85 points as of 15:10 IST.
22 Apr 2024, 3:03:25 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd SWOT Analysis
22 Apr 2024, 2:47:17 PM IST
22 Apr 2024, 2:33:12 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 4.24%; m-cap at 36.70 Thousand Crore
The Hindustan Copper Ltd stock has gained 4.23% in 1 day, gained 0.47% in the 1 week, gained 39.74% in 1 month, gained 37.47% 3 months, gained 131.76% in 6 months, gained 259.43% in 1 year, gained 37.57% in 3 years, and gained 49.84% in 5 years.
22 Apr 2024, 2:17:04 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹394.00 and 52-week low of ₹97.60. At last count, the stock was up 4.17% at ₹379.25.
22 Apr 2024, 1:48:50 PM IST
33,975,304 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 33,975,304 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
22 Apr 2024, 1:30:36 PM IST
22 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Hindustan Copper Ltd. The Hindustan Copper Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Hindustan Copper Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹379.00, up 4.46%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹394.00 and ₹97.60 in the last one year. At last count, the Hindustan Copper Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹36.78 Thousand Crore.
