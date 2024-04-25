Hindustan Copper Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.32% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

25 Apr 2024, 3:42:17 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares close at ₹381.90, up 0.30%
25 Apr 2024, 3:30:09 PM IST
Shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd closed at ₹381.05, up 0.03%. The day's high was ₹386.90 and low was ₹374.70, and the total traded volume stood at 14,360,875.
25 Apr 2024, 3:18:05 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 3:12:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,393.75, Nifty at 22,582.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 540.81 points to 74,393.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 180.15 to 22,582.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
25 Apr 2024, 3:03:57 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 2:31:41 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.68%; m-cap at 36.96 Thousand Crore
The Hindustan Copper Ltd stock has gained 4.23% in 1 day, gained 0.47% in the 1 week, gained 39.74% in 1 month, gained 37.47% 3 months, gained 131.76% in 6 months, gained 259.43% in 1 year, gained 37.57% in 3 years, and gained 49.84% in 5 years.
25 Apr 2024, 2:15:35 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹394.00 and 52-week low of ₹97.90. At last count, the stock was down 0.01% at ₹382.20.
25 Apr 2024, 1:49:23 PM IST
9,340,821 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 9,340,821 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
25 Apr 2024, 1:17:03 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹394.00 and 52-week low of ₹97.90. At last count, the stock was down 0.65% at ₹376.55.
25 Apr 2024, 12:48:48 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 12:04:29 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹3.14, Hindustan Copper Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 120.88 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 16.77 times its price-to-book ratio.
25 Apr 2024, 11:48:21 AM IST
25 Apr 2024, 11:34:16 AM IST
6,414,425 Hindustan Copper Ltd shares change hands
The Non Ferrous Metals company saw 6,414,425 shares changing hands so far today.
25 Apr 2024, 11:18:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,999.51, Nifty at 22,365.10 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 146.57 points to 73,999.51 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.30 to 22,365.10 points as of 11:15 IST.
25 Apr 2024, 11:04:03 AM IST
25 Apr 2024, 10:47:54 AM IST
The total volume of Hindustan Copper Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 4,646,898.
25 Apr 2024, 10:17:42 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd stock up 0.47% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Copper Ltd share gained 4.23% today, the scip is up 39.74% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 131.76% and one-year return of 259.43%.
25 Apr 2024, 10:01:33 AM IST
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Hindustan Copper Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.16% intraday against a 0.16% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.