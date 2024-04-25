Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.31% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

25 Apr 2024, 3:42:17 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,234.60, down 1.32%
25 Apr 2024, 3:30:09 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,231.70, down 1.29%. The day's high was ₹2,239.85 and low was ₹2,215.10, and the total traded volume stood at 4,855,491.
25 Apr 2024, 3:18:05 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 3:12:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,393.75, Nifty at 22,582.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 540.81 points to 74,393.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 180.15 to 22,582.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
25 Apr 2024, 3:03:57 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 2:31:41 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.11%; m-cap at 5.25 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
25 Apr 2024, 2:15:35 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 1.18% at ₹2,235.00.
25 Apr 2024, 1:49:23 PM IST
The FMCG company saw 2,957,175 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
25 Apr 2024, 1:33:11 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
25 Apr 2024, 1:17:03 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was down 1.65% at ₹2,224.40.
25 Apr 2024, 12:48:48 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
25 Apr 2024, 12:04:29 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 51.65 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.54 times its price-to-book ratio.
25 Apr 2024, 11:48:21 AM IST
25 Apr 2024, 11:34:16 AM IST
The FMCG company saw 1,611,457 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
25 Apr 2024, 11:18:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,999.51, Nifty at 22,365.10 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 146.57 points to 73,999.51 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.30 to 22,365.10 points as of 11:15 IST.
25 Apr 2024, 11:04:03 AM IST
25 Apr 2024, 10:47:54 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 1,273,717.
25 Apr 2024, 10:17:42 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock down 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share lost 0.68% today, the scip is down 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.