Hindustan Unilever Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.72% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 May 2024, 3:43:38 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares close at ₹2,365.50, up 1.72%
10 May 2024, 3:31:22 PM IST
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at ₹2,366.00, up 1.11%. The day's high was ₹2,370.30 and low was ₹2,321.00, and the total traded volume stood at 2,427,949.
10 May 2024, 3:15:09 PM IST
10 May 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,709.25, Nifty at 22,032.80 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 305.08 points to 72,709.25 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 75.30 to 22,032.80 points as of 15:10 IST.
10 May 2024, 3:00:55 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd SWOT Analysis
10 May 2024, 2:48:48 PM IST
10 May 2024, 2:32:38 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.05%; m-cap at 5.52 Lakh Crore
The Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock has gained 0.68% in 1 day, gained 0.6% in the 1 week, lost 0.93% in 1 month, lost 3.55% 3 months, lost 5.25% in 6 months, lost 1.59% in 1 year, gained 4.15% in 3 years, and gained 6.92% in 5 years.
10 May 2024, 2:16:25 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 52-week high & low
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was up 1.12% at ₹2,347.70.
10 May 2024, 1:46:03 PM IST
1,292,717 Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares change hands
The FMCG company saw 1,292,717 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 1:31:44 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
10 May 2024, 1:17:37 PM IST
10 May 2024, 1:03:28 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,769.65 and 52-week low of ₹2,172.05. At last count, the stock was up 1.09% at ₹2,351.50.
10 May 2024, 12:49:17 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock Summary
10 May 2024, 12:33:07 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Hindustan Unilever Ltd with peer listed stocks
10 May 2024, 12:02:44 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹43.74, Hindustan Unilever Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 53.15 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 10.67 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 May 2024, 11:46:31 AM IST
10 May 2024, 11:34:24 AM IST
The FMCG company saw 1,030,336 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,644.50, Nifty at 22,027.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 240.33 points to 72,644.50 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.55 to 22,027.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
10 May 2024, 11:04:02 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd versus peer group stocks
10 May 2024, 10:47:49 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 905,044.
10 May 2024, 10:19:30 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock up 0.6% in 5 days
While the Hindustan Unilever Ltd share gained 0.68% today, the scip is up 0.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 5.25% and one-year return of 1.59%.