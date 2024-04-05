Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.71% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

05 Apr 2024, 3:44:37 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares close at ₹147.85, up 2.92%
05 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd closed at ₹147.95, up 3.10%. The day's high was ₹149.40 and low was ₹142.80, and the total traded volume stood at 81,797,260.
05 Apr 2024, 3:16:11 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 3:12:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,243.09, Nifty at 22,496.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 15.46 points to 74,243.09 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 18.10 to 22,496.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 3:01:58 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd SWOT Analysis
05 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 2:19:24 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹192.80 and 52-week low of ₹27.20. At last count, the stock was up 3.17% at ₹148.50.
05 Apr 2024, 1:49:02 PM IST
49,834,632 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 49,834,632 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 1:18:35 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 1:00:21 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: 52-week high & low
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹192.80 and 52-week low of ₹27.20. At last count, the stock was up 2.26% at ₹147.15.
05 Apr 2024, 12:48:13 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock Summary
05 Apr 2024, 12:32:00 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd with peer listed stocks
05 Apr 2024, 12:03:27 PM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹4.62, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 31.13 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.89 times its price-to-book ratio.
05 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
05 Apr 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST
36,883,491 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 36,883,491 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 11:16:50 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,216.32, Nifty at 22,506.40 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 11.31 points to 74,216.32 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 8.25 to 22,506.40 points as of 11:14 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 11:02:42 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd versus peer group stocks
05 Apr 2024, 10:46:29 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 28,589,410.
05 Apr 2024, 10:18:06 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd stock up 4.41% in 5 days
While the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd share gained 2.77% today, the scip is up 13.73% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 202.67% and one-year return of 446.94%.
05 Apr 2024, 10:01:50 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.21% intraday against a 0.21% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
05 Apr 2024, 9:45:39 AM IST
