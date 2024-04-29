LTIMindtree Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.80% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

29 Apr 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shares close at ₹4,743.95, down 0.80%
29 Apr 2024, 3:32:29 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd closed at ₹4,748.10, down 0.71%. The day's high was ₹4,809.95 and low was ₹4,715.20, and the total traded volume stood at 338,848.
29 Apr 2024, 3:18:22 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd share price chart today
29 Apr 2024, 3:12:19 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,656.35, Nifty at 22,626.75 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 926.19 points to 74,656.35 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 206.80 to 22,626.75 points as of 15:10 IST.
29 Apr 2024, 3:02:14 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd SWOT Analysis
29 Apr 2024, 2:48:07 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 2:33:56 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.28%; m-cap at 1.40 Lakh Crore
The LTIMindtree Ltd stock has gained 0.35% in 1 day, gained 1.3% in the 1 week, lost 5.06% in 1 month, lost 16.23% 3 months, lost 9.2% in 6 months, gained 12.91% in 1 year, gained 6.58% in 3 years, and gained 22.88% in 5 years.
29 Apr 2024, 2:17:45 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd: 52-week high & low
LTIMindtree Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,442.00 and 52-week low of ₹4,163.35. At last count, the stock was down 1.15% at ₹4,728.30.
29 Apr 2024, 1:47:31 PM IST
215,947 LTIMindtree Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 215,947 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
29 Apr 2024, 1:31:17 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how LTIMindtree Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
29 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 1:03:06 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 12:48:57 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Summary
29 Apr 2024, 12:32:51 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of LTIMindtree Ltd with peer listed stocks
29 Apr 2024, 12:02:37 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹154.72, LTIMindtree Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.96 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 7.09 times its price-to-book ratio.
29 Apr 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
29 Apr 2024, 11:32:23 AM IST
132,911 LTIMindtree Ltd shares change hands
29 Apr 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,294.26, Nifty at 22,528.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 564.10 points to 74,294.26 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 108.55 to 22,528.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
29 Apr 2024, 11:02:10 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd versus peer group stocks
29 Apr 2024, 10:45:59 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of LTIMindtree Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 112,261.
29 Apr 2024, 10:17:46 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd stock down 1.3% in 5 days
While the LTIMindtree Ltd share lost 0.35% today, the scip is down 5.06% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.2% and one-year return of 12.91%.