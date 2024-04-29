LTIMindtree Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.80% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

scorecardresearch
LTIMindtree Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.80% during today's trading session

Apr 29, 2024

LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Price Live: The LTIMindtree Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. LTIMindtree Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹4,634.70, down 1.95%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹6,442.00 and ₹4,153.05 in the last one year. At last count, the LTIMindtree Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.42 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive LTIMindtree Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

29 Apr 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd shares close at ₹4,743.95, down 0.80%

29 Apr 2024, 3:32:29 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd closed at ₹4,748.10, down 0.71%. The day's high was ₹4,809.95 and low was ₹4,715.20, and the total traded volume stood at 338,848.
29 Apr 2024, 3:18:22 PM IST

29 Apr 2024, 3:12:19 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,656.35, Nifty at 22,626.75 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 926.19 points to 74,656.35 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 206.80 to 22,626.75 points as of 15:10 IST.
29 Apr 2024, 3:02:14 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd SWOT Analysis

29 Apr 2024, 2:48:07 PM IST

29 Apr 2024, 2:33:56 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.28%; m-cap at 1.40 Lakh Crore

The LTIMindtree Ltd stock has gained 0.35% in 1 day, gained 1.3% in the 1 week, lost 5.06% in 1 month, lost 16.23% 3 months, lost 9.2% in 6 months, gained 12.91% in 1 year, gained 6.58% in 3 years, and gained 22.88% in 5 years.
29 Apr 2024, 2:17:45 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd: 52-week high & low

LTIMindtree Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,442.00 and 52-week low of ₹4,163.35. At last count, the stock was down 1.15% at ₹4,728.30.
29 Apr 2024, 1:47:31 PM IST

215,947 LTIMindtree Ltd shares change hands

The IT - Software company saw 215,947 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
29 Apr 2024, 1:31:17 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings

Here’s how LTIMindtree Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
29 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST

29 Apr 2024, 1:03:06 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd: 52-week high & low

LTIMindtree Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,442.00 and 52-week low of ₹4,163.35. At last count, the stock was down 1.11% at ₹4,737.85.
29 Apr 2024, 12:48:57 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Summary

29 Apr 2024, 12:32:51 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of LTIMindtree Ltd with peer listed stocks

29 Apr 2024, 12:02:37 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹154.72, LTIMindtree Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.96 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 7.09 times its price-to-book ratio.
29 Apr 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST

29 Apr 2024, 11:32:23 AM IST

132,911 LTIMindtree Ltd shares change hands

The IT - Software company saw 132,911 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
29 Apr 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,294.26, Nifty at 22,528.50 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 564.10 points to 74,294.26 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 108.55 to 22,528.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
29 Apr 2024, 11:02:10 AM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd versus peer group stocks

29 Apr 2024, 10:45:59 AM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of LTIMindtree Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 112,261.
29 Apr 2024, 10:17:46 AM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd stock down 1.3% in 5 days

While the LTIMindtree Ltd share lost 0.35% today, the scip is down 5.06% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.2% and one-year return of 12.91%.
